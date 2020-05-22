Texas Panhandle area schools celebrating Class of 2020 with ceremonies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many are doing what they can to celebrate the graduates in our lives.
Here is a look at some graduation plans across the area:
- Holy Cross Catholic Academy is hosting a commencement ceremony tonight at the Tascosa Drive-In Theater. Gates will open at 8:15 p.m. and the ceremony will be livestreamed on Facebook and Instagram.
- Ascension Academy is hosting a drive-in style ceremony. 13 students will graduate Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the campus. The ceremony will also be streamed on social media and be shown on the large screen by the stage.
- Channing ISD is celebrating its Class of 2020 tonight with a previously recorded graduation walk streamed on Facebook. Graduations will be featured in a parade tonight, before driving by the school to pick up their diplomas.
- The graduation ceremony for Stratford ISD graduates will start at 5:00 p.m. on the school’s Facebook page and website. The parade will follow at 7:00 p.m.
- Claude ISD Class of 2020 will be parading throughout the city tonight about 7:30 p.m. after a graduation ceremony at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook.
- Dalhart ISD is hosting a graduation ceremony tonight at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook, KXIT 94.5 FM, 1240 AM or the My Tuner Radio App.
- Canyon ISD graduation will be held this evening from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on KFDA NewsChannel 10 and here.
- Amarillo College graduation will be held Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on KFDA NewsChannel 10 and here. It will also air on Telemundo Amarillo with Spanish captioning.
- Amarillo ISD graduation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and can be viewed on KFDA NewsChannel 10 and here. The graduation ceremony will go in this order: Caprock High School, Palo Duro High School, Tascosa High School and Amarillo High School.
- On Sunday, the Amarillo College graduation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to noon on NewsChannel 10, and it will play at 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 10 Too and Suddenlink Cable Channel 6.
If you want your school added to this list, email newsroom@newschannel10.com
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.