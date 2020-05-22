Severe Weather Possible E/SE

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for the Eastern and SE Panhandle. The atmosphere is primed for severe weather, but like many other severe events this year, a strong capping inversion or lid will be involved. If a storm breaks the cap, it will likely be a supercell with large hail, damaging winds and bring an isolated tornado threat. However, if the cap holds, then nothing will happen. These are the types of days where our friends in the East and Southeast need to keep a weather eye out just in case. Cap Break forecasts can yield powerful storms and sometimes tornadoes. Otherwise looks quite warm & dry with Fire Danger especially West.