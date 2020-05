What severe thunderstorm watches in the area have now been dropped as the storms pulling down from the north out of Kansas and the Oklahoma panhandle are losing steam and moving out of the area. Today’s atmosphere will be mostly stable, with temperatures reaching into the mid 80′s for most of us. Drier conditions in the west have prompted Fire Weather watches in eastern New Mexico. There will be minimal chances for rain on Saturday, but pick back up late Sunday going into next week.