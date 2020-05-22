2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Hansford County

By Madison Carson | May 22, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT - Updated May 22 at 7:59 PM

HANSFORD COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Hansford County Hospital District has confirmed two new positive COVID-19 cases for the county this evening.

As of May 22, 19 Hansford County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with two deaths and a total of nine recoveries.

No other details about these patients were released.

There are 4,004 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 4
  • Castro County: 31
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 4
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 27
  • Deaf Smith County: 151
  • Donley County: 26
  • Gray County: 94
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 17
  • Hartley County: 14
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 32
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 579
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 43
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 38
  • Potter County: 2,229
  • Randall County: 645
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 23
  • Swisher County: 15
  • Wheeler County: 15

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,269 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 17
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Childress County: 1
  • Dallam County: 13
  • Deaf Smith County: 60
  • Donley County: 23
  • Gray County: 57
  • Hartley County: 5
  • Hansford County: 9
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 22
  • Lipscomb County: 1
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 373
  • Ochiltree County: 18
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Parmer County: 5
  • Potter County: 446
  • Randall County: 174
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 15
  • Swisher County: 10
  • Wheeler County: 12

There have also been 63 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 8
  • Gray County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 13
  • Potter County: 26
  • Randall County: 6

There are 846 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 23
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 822

There have been 421 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 421

There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There are 84 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 45
  • Quay County: 5
  • Roosevelt County: 31
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

