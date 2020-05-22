Don Harrington Discovery Center canceling June summer camps

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Don Harrington Discovery Center is canceling June summer camps amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
DHDC said the safety and health of staff and visitors is the highest priority and that this decision wasn’t easy.
However, DHDC discussed and considered state and local guidelines and Minimum Standard Health Protocols.
At this time, July summer camps are still set in place, but DHDC will provide an update in June.
While June summer camps are canceled, DHDC is providing a weekly adventure with Discover at Home on Facebook or on Youtube.
