COVID-19 testing at Amarillo nursing homes continue, test results expected in 2 to 5 days

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With COVID-19 testing underway at nursing homes, Amarillo city leaders are expecting test results with the next two to five days.
“Amarillo Public Health and Amarillo Fire Department continue to work together along with nursing facilities to comply with the governor’s order to test all residents and staff of nursing homes," said Casie Stoughton, director of Public Health at the City of Amarillo.
Stoughton said they are anticipating another bump in numbers because there is more testing.
“This information will be helpful for nursing homes so they can coordinate the care of the individuals who live in their facilities,” Stoughton said.
The State of Texas is paying for the nursing home tests, which costs about $50 to $100 per test.
After nursing home testing is completed, assisted living centers and senior centers will be tested.
No new cases, recoveries or deaths were reported Friday morning.
Amarillo is continuing to receive help from the state. Two days ago, the city received 11 cases of remdesivir.
Both Amarillo hospitals received remdesivir, and Public Health Authority Dr. Scott Milton says the amount at Northwest could treat 20 patients for 10 days.
Dr. Milton said patients in Amarillo who have received the drug are tolerating it well. The first patient who received the drug has now been discharged from the hospital.
Furthermore, Stoughton said health officials look at several factors until a COVID-patient is considered as a recovery.
Fourteen days following the testing, a person must be symptom free for three consecutive days, but some patients receive an additional few days before considered recovered.
City leaders are also urging citizens to continue following social distancing guidelines as many will celebrate Memorial Day weekend together.
“I want to caution us to be careful,” said City of Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “I want to encourage you to social distance. It’s so tempting to reach out and give someone a hug. I want to speak a word of caution.”
People can also wear masks and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“It’s individual responsibility and considering others,” Mayor Nelson said. “It’s getting together in smaller groups. If you decide to get together, an outdoor get together is better than an indoor get together.”
Here are some other details released during the Friday morning news conference:
- City Manager Jared Miller said public safety calls are averaging out.
- Amarillo hospitals are seeing a decline in COVID-19 patients.
- There will not be a COVID-19 report card or news conference on Memorial Day.
There are 3,949 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 4
- Castro County: 31
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 26
- Deaf Smith County: 138
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 94
- Hall County: 1
- Hansford County: 17
- Hartley County: 14
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 32
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 579
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 43
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 38
- Potter County: 2,202
- Randall County: 629
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 15
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,233 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 17
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 13
- Deaf Smith County: 60
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 57
- Hartley County: 5
- Hansford County: 9
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 22
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 373
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 420
- Randall County: 164
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 12
There have also been 62 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 8
- Gray County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 13
- Potter County: 25
- Randall County: 6
There are 78 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 44
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 26
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 846 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 23
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 822
There have been 421 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 421
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
