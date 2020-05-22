City services, offices closed on Memorial Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is honoring men and women who fought for our freedom this Memorial Day.
On Monday, May 22, city hall, Amarillo city transit and the city landfill will be closed for the holiday.
There won’t be an Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 Report Card or a COVID-19 Zoom news conference that Monday.
Solid waste routes on Monday will be closed for residential customers on Monday. Those routes will be serviced Tuesday with Tuesday routes serviced Wednesday.
Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday for commercial customers.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.