Amarillo nursing home confirms no employees, residents tested positive for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After Governor Greg Abbott ordered 100 percent of employees and residents at nursing homes across Texas be tested for COVID-19, one Amarillo nursing home says testing is complete and they did not see one positive result.
Employee at The Arbors Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Bernadette Townsend says the nursing home complied with the Governor’s orders, and the nursing home received their test results today.
“Not one positive result. No patient, no staff member has COVID-19. I think that is pretty amazing,” said Townsend.
