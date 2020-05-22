Amarillo College to continue holding virtual classes this summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As Amarillo College continues to take precautions to protect students and staff from COVID-19, the college will continue to hold virtual classes this summer.
Amarillo College’s Summer I classes, held May 26 through July 2, will be delivered remotely in a tech-supported learning environment.
However, Summer II classes may include some face-to-face instruction.
Some labs in technical and healthcare programs have been deemed essential by Governor Abbott.
