Amarillo College to continue holding virtual classes this summer

By Kaitlin Johnson | May 22, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT - Updated May 22 at 9:57 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As Amarillo College continues to take precautions to protect students and staff from COVID-19, the college will continue to hold virtual classes this summer.

Amarillo College’s Summer I classes, held May 26 through July 2, will be delivered remotely in a tech-supported learning environment.

However, Summer II classes may include some face-to-face instruction.

Some labs in technical and healthcare programs have been deemed essential by Governor Abbott.

