Stormy to the NE tonight...

Although most of us will stay dry tonight there is a chance for a cluster of strong to severe thunderstorms to track across the NE panhandle during the overnight hours. Large hail and strong winds will be the primary threats and there could be some very heavy rain. Temps will drop into the mid 50s and the winds will turn around out of the north. Friday will still be a warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s and with a lot of sunshine. There may be a few isolated storms Saturday evening with highs in the upper 80s along with breezy south winds. Rain chances return for Sunday and continue into next week.