Storms for the East, Dry in the West

Much of the area can expect to get “dry lined” today, meaning the dry line will pass to the east of much of the area, sinking our dew points down into the 30′s, drying us out, and allowing us to warm up a little more with a day time high of 87 degrees. We’re tracking the possibility of storms in the north east portion of the area, as they could fire up just to the east of said dry line. We’re watching chances closely, however, the majority of the area can expect winds out of the southwest, with little to no chances of rain.