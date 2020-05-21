Sales tax holiday for water, energy-efficient products is this weekend in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The sales tax holiday for water and energy-efficient products is this weekend in Texas.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said certain water and energy-efficient products won’t be taxed during the state’s water-efficient products and Energy Star sales tax holidays through May 23 to May 25.
“Inefficient appliances and outdated water systems put a tremendous strain on our power grids and water supplies,” Hegar said in the news release. “Even in these uncertain times, Texans can take advantage of this sales tax holiday to buy more energy-efficient items, support local businesses and save money. You can practice social distancing and other precautionary measures when shopping in person or shop online. Qualifying products are tax free.”
This is the fifth year for the tax holiday.
Products that have a WaterSense label or logo can be purchased tax free for personal or business use.
This includes shower heads, bathroom sink faucets and accessories, toilets, urinals and landscape irrigation controls.
This also applies to lawn and garden products that help conserve water outdoors, such as soaker or drip-irrigation hoses, moisture controls for sprinkler or irrigation systems, mulch, plants, trees and grasses.
Products with an Energy Star logo can also be purchased, including air conditioners, refrigerators, ceiling fans, fluorescent light bulbs, dishwashers, dehumidifiers and washing machines.
There is no limit to the number of products purchased this weekend.
