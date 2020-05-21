1 person hospitalized, 2 dogs given oxygen after house fire in Amarillo Thursday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at an Amarillo home this morning.
Arond 9:48 a.m., the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at a home near West Bonita Avenue and Buck Street.
Crews arrived and worked to contain the fire that had broken out in a front bedroom and caused smoke damage throughout the home.
The fire was considered under control a little after 10:00 a.m.
One person was taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. They are expected to recover.
Firefighters pulled two dogs from the home as well. Crews gave animals oxygen, and the dogs have recovered.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
