6 new COVID-19 recoveries, 4 new cases confirmed in Castro County

By Madison Carson | May 21, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 9:34 PM

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Castro County Emergency Management has confirmed four additional positive COVID-19 cases in the county and six new recoveries.

As of May 21, 31 Castro County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with one death and a total of 17 recoveries.

No other details about these patients were released.

There are 3,949 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 4
  • Castro County: 31
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 4
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 26
  • Deaf Smith County: 138
  • Donley County: 26
  • Gray County: 94
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 17
  • Hartley County: 14
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 32
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 579
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 43
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 38
  • Potter County: 2,202
  • Randall County: 629
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 23
  • Swisher County: 15
  • Wheeler County: 15

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,229 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 17
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Childress County: 1
  • Dallam County: 13
  • Deaf Smith County: 60
  • Donley County: 23
  • Gray County: 57
  • Hartley County: 5
  • Hansford County: 9
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 22
  • Lipscomb County: 1
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 373
  • Ochiltree County: 18
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Parmer County: 5
  • Potter County: 420
  • Randall County: 164
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 15
  • Swisher County: 10
  • Wheeler County: 8

There have also been 62 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 8
  • Gray County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 13
  • Potter County: 25
  • Randall County: 6

There are 78 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 44
  • Quay County: 5
  • Roosevelt County: 26
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

There are 846 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 23
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 822

There have been 421 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 421 

There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

