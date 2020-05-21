Hall County confirms first case of COVID-19

By Kaitlin Johnson | May 21, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 2:28 PM

HALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Hall County has confirmed the county’s first case of COVID-19.

Hall County EMS posted the update, saying Hall County Judge Ray Powell has reported the first positive case in the county.

We received this report from County Judge Ray Powell. We now have one positive case in Hall County. He cannot give out...

Posted by Hall County EMS on Thursday, May 21, 2020

There are 3,943 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 4
  • Castro County: 27
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 4
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 26
  • Deaf Smith County: 138
  • Donley County: 26
  • Gray County: 94
  • Hall County: 1
  • Hansford County: 17
  • Hartley County: 12
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 32
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 579
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 43
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 38
  • Potter County: 2,202
  • Randall County: 629
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 23
  • Swisher County: 15
  • Wheeler County: 15

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,206 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 11
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Childress County: 1
  • Dallam County: 13
  • Deaf Smith County: 60
  • Donley County: 23
  • Gray County: 57
  • Hartley County: 5
  • Hansford County: 8
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 22
  • Lipscomb County: 1
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 357
  • Ochiltree County: 18
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Parmer County: 5
  • Potter County: 420
  • Randall County: 164
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 15
  • Swisher County: 10
  • Wheeler County: 8

There have also been 61 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 8
  • Gray County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 12
  • Potter County: 25
  • Randall County: 6

There are 816 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 23
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 792

There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There are 78 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 44
  • Quay County: 5
  • Roosevelt County: 26
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

