Gov. Abbott terminating air travel restrictions related to COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott today issued an Executive Order terminating air travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Governor’s new order immediately terminates all restrictions contained in the Governor’s previous Executive Order (GA-20) that mandated temporary quarantines for air travelers arriving from the following areas of the United States: California; Connecticut; New York; New Jersey; Washington; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; or Miami, Florida.
The previous Executive Order (GA-20) from Governor Abbott can be seen here.
