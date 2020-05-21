FirstCapital Bank of Texas feeds Amarillo first responder

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - FirstCapital Bank of Texas provided lunch for Amarillo first responders on this afternoon as a way to thank them for their efforts during the COVID- 19 pandemic.
Bank team members at the south Soncy Road branch provided hamburgers and hotdogs in a drive-thru style lunch from 11:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. May 21.
“We’ve got all of our employees here at our Soncy location, several from our Hillside location chipping in to help. It’s just a fun time to be a community bank and come together to serve and help our first responders,” said FirstCapital Bank Chief Credit Officer Greg Burgess
