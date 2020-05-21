First Alert: Tracking storm possibilities in the northeastern Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are tracking a First Alert situation Thursday in the northeastern portions of the area.
The Storm Prediction Center has released their outlook for today, putting a slight risk over Beaver, Texas, Ochiltree, Lipscomb and Hemphill counties.
The risks presented right now are damaging winds, and large hail, but the possibility of a tornado cannot be counted out.
This system will form on the front edge of the dry line as it advances east in the afternoon hours.
The timing of this event is looking to be in the later afternoon and evening hours Thursday into the overnight hours of Friday morning.
This is a developing situation and we will keep you up to date with the latest info as it becomes available.
Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 app. You can download that here.
You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.
Do you have weather photos you want to share with us? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.