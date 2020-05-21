Drive-through COVID-19 testing available at Guymon walmart

GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - The Walmart in Guymon is opening a drive-through COVID-19 testing site.
The site opens on Friday, May 22 and will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
The site is available for first responders, health care providers, those with COVID-19 symptoms and those who are in high-risk groups.
If you would like to be tested, you can make an appointment online.
If you have questions about the testing, call 800-635-8611.
