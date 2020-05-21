Doppler Dave Updates Storm Chances For The NE

While much of the area is sunny and quite warm near 90 today, the dryline boundary is positioned in the eastern panhandle and an isolated severe storm is possible in the far NE part of our area late today. Another round of heavy storms is then expected late tonight, pushing south from Kansas. The storms will affect northern counties and may be heavy at times, but will clear out by tomorrow morning. Quiet weather returns tomorrow with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.