Director of PPHM to retire at the end of May

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The director of the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is retiring at the end of May.
West Texas A&M University President Dr. Walter Wendler announced Carole Lovelady’s retirement.
A search committee, as well as an interim director, will be announced soon.
Lovelady became the director of the museum in 2017 after becoming the interim director in 2016.
She previously joined the board of directors during the 90s and served as president for two years from 2010 to 2012.
While at PPHM, Lovelady oversaw an extensive renovation to “Pioneer Town,” one of the museum’s signature exhibits.
One of her accomplishments was “PPHM Unveiled: Roccoco,” which was a black-tie event in 2019 that raised more than $200,000.
She also oversaw the integration CSAW into the museum.
