43 COVID-19 cases reported in Ochiltree County

OCHILTREE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 43 reported positive cases of COVID-19 in Ochiltree County.
Ochiltree General Hospital confirmed three new cases of the virus.
As of Thursday morning, 32 Ochiltree County residents tested positive at OGH and 11 tested outside of the county.
There are also 18 patients who have recovered and two who have died.
OGH is monitoring anymore updates.
There are 3,932 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 4
- Castro County: 27
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 26
- Deaf Smith County: 138
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 94
- Hansford County: 17
- Hartley County: 12
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 32
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 5
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 43
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 38
- Potter County: 2,196
- Randall County: 625
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 15
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,132 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 13
- Deaf Smith County: 60
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 57
- Hartley County: 5
- Hansford County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 22
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 357
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 358
- Randall County: 150
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 8
There have also been 59 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 8
- Gray County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 12
- Potter County: 24
- Randall County: 5
There are 816 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 23
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 792
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 78 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 44
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 26
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
