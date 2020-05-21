Authorities searching for woman wanted on a robbery charge in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities need your help locating a woman wanted for a robbery charge in Amarillo.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 24-year-old Maria Cassandra Munoz is wanted by Potter County for a robbery charge.
She is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
If you know where this fugitive of the week is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to her arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
