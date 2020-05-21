Amarillo ISD to provide students free meals during the summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Independent School District will provide students free meals this summer.
With the school year ending on May 22, families will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch meals for students at one of 16 different school campuses Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
On Fridays, three lunches and three breakfasts per student can also be picked up for the weekend.
The summer meal service will begin Tuesday, May 26, and will continue through at least the month of June.
“We know many of our students are food vulnerable all year long," said Mat Buck, child nutrition director at Amarillo ISD. “We’re also in a time where families may need help for a variety of reasons. Amarillo ISD has been there for students and families throughout the past few months and it is our privilege to continue to be there for them into the summer.”
In March, Amarillo ISD began offering students free meals via curbside pickup and has served 469,450 meals.
For details on where to pick up the meals, go here.
