Amarillo COVID-19 report for May 21 shows 76 new recoveries, 2 new deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There have been two additional deaths and 76 additional recoveries from the coronavirus in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
The report for today shows 10 new cases.
There are 2,202 cases in Potter County and 629 cases in Randall County, bringing the total to 2,831.
There are now 584 recoveries.
There are now 31 deaths, with 25 deaths in Potter County and six in Randall County.
There are still 912 tests pending.
There are 3,942 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 4
- Castro County: 27
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 26
- Deaf Smith County: 138
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 94
- Hansford County: 17
- Hartley County: 12
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 32
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 579
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 43
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 38
- Potter County: 2,202
- Randall County: 629
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 15
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,206 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 13
- Deaf Smith County: 60
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 57
- Hartley County: 5
- Hansford County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 22
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 357
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 420
- Randall County: 164
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 8
There have also been 61 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 8
- Gray County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 12
- Potter County: 25
- Randall County: 6
There are 816 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 23
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 792
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 78 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 44
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 26
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.