Amarillo Community Market going virtual this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Market is going virtual this weekend due to the pandemic.
With the official opening day delayed, this Saturday, online shoppers can get on Facebook and check out what’s to buy at the community market.
There will be a full list of vendors online with items they are offering.
To purchase from a vendor, shoppers can choose what they want to buy and click the link to message the vendor.
Afterwards, the vendor and shopper will arrange payment and pickup times.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.