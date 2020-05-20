17-year-old suffering life threatening injuries after shooting in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A 17-year-old was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries after a shooting in north Amarillo this afternoon.
On May 20, at around 1:11 p.m. APD officers were dispatched to a home on north Lamar Street for a reported shooting.
According to a news release, a 17-year-old male at the scene was suffering from a gunshot wound in his upper body. He was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
Witnesses told officers that two men left the scene in a gray car.
No suspect had been located at this time.
Detectives ask that anyone with information on this incident call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
