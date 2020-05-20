Texas Department of State Health Services distributing 11 cases of remdesivir to Tx Panhandle hospitals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Department of State Health Services is distributing 11 cases of remdesivir to six hospitals in the Texas Panhandle.
The cases will go to hospitals in Deaf Smith County, Gray County, Hutchinson County, Moore County and Potter County.
Deaf Smith County will receive one case, Gray County will receive one case, Hutchinson County will receive one case, Moore County will receive one case and Potter County will receive seven cases.
Last week, DSHS sent 30 cases of the antiviral drug to 15 hospitals throughout the state.
“The State of Texas is working swiftly to ensure our hospitals and medical providers have the resources they need to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank our partners at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for sending these cases of remdesivir to the state of Texas. Not only will this drug treat patients throughout the state, but it will especially bolster our mitigation and treatment efforts in communities experiencing surges in COVID-19 cases.”
According to a news release, remdesivir has shown promise in early trials in speeding up the recovery time among hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
DSHS has consulted on the distribution of the antiviral drug with the Texas Hospital Association, Texas Medical Association and the Rapid Assessment Subcommittee of the Texas Task Force on Infectious Disease Preparedness and Response.
Earlier this week, Gov. Abbott announced that four Texas Panhandle counties will move to Phase Two of the governor’s plan to reopen Texas later than the rest of the state.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.