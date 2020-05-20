Texas County confirms 27 new COVID-19 recoveries, 8 new cases

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County Emergency Management has confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases and 27 new recoveries for the county today.
The tests were for six Guymon residents, one Hooker resident, and one Texhoma Resident.
As of May 20, 792 Texas County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with four deaths and a total of 391 recoveries.
Texas County remains third in the state for total confirmed cases.
There are 816 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 23
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 792
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 391 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 391
There are 3,919 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 4
- Castro County: 27
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 18
- Deaf Smith County: 138
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 94
- Hansford County: 17
- Hartley County: 12
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 30
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 5
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 40
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County:38
- Potter County: 2,196
- Randall County: 625
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 15
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,121 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 60
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 57
- Hartley County: 5
- Hansford County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 13
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 357
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 358
- Randall County: 150
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 8
There have also been 59 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 8
- Gray County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 12
- Potter County: 24
- Randall County: 5
There are 78 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 43
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 27
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.