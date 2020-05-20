7 Star Therapeutic Riding Center hosting beef raffle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 7 Star Therapeutic Riding Center is hosting a beef raffle.
By buying a raffle, four people will be chosen to win either a front or hind quarter of aged beef and will also get to choose how their quarter beef is cut by Ede’s Custom Meats.
One raffle is $10, six raffles cost $50 and 14 raffles cost $100.
There are no restrictions on the amount of raffles bought.
To enter to win, go here or text 7-Star-Beef to 855-202-2100.
Winners will be drawn at 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 21 live on the 7 Star Facebook page.
All money raised will help support 7 Star and provide equine therapy to the community.
