Severe Storms Possible This Evening

Despite morning clouds, severe thunderstorms are still expected to form across the Western Panhandle & move East slowly. Residual low clouds and a strong capping inversion or lid will make it difficult for storms to survive as they move East of Amarillo despite better ingredients for storms. We MAY see a few hybrid supercells across the Western zones this afternoon then a large line this evening. Main threats are damaging winds & large hail. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out especially if supercells form. There is a real possibility that storms will quickly fade or die as they move East of Amarillo. We are monitoring this situation very closely. Once again it is another highly conditional severe weather set up.