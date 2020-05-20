Randall County authorities searching for wanted woman on a probation violation for kidnapping

Randall County authorities searching for wanted woman on a probation violation for kidnapping
(Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
May 20, 2020 at 8:44 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 8:46 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County authorities are searching for a woman wanted on a probation violation in connection to a kidnapping.

Randall County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Tristin Janae Givens is wanted on a probation violation for kidnapping.

She is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has blond or strawberry blond hair and has blue eyes.

If you know where this fugitive is, call the sheriff’s office at (806) 468-5800.

For a cash reward, you can call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Do you know where Tristin Janae Givens is spending her days? The 29-year-old is wanted out of Randall County on a...

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.