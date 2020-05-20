Officials searching for missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Shamrock

SHAMROCK, Texas (KFDA) - The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy out of Shamrock.
14-year-old Abraham Teran is white male with dirty blonde hair, light brown eyes, and is around five foot seven inches tall.
Teran was last seen today in Shamrock around 3:00 p.m. wearing a red and blue button up shirt, blue jeans and black boots.
If you know where he is or have any information related to his location, you should contact the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 826-5537.
