New Mexico SNAP recipients to be able to order groceries online

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico families who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will soon be able to purchase groceries online.
The USDA has approved New Mexico’s application for the online program.
Families who receive this assistance will be able to order groceries online from Amazon and Walmart.
This is in response to the stay-at-home order in New Mexico during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Income Support Division Director Karmela Martinez said she hopes to see the program continue even after the end of pandemic conditions in New Mexico.
