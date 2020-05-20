9 new COVID-19 recoveries, 2 new cases confirmed in Hutchinson County

9 new COVID-19 recoveries, 2 new cases confirmed in Hutchinson County
The Golden Plains Community Hospital has confirmed nine new COVID-19 recoveries and two new cases for Huthcinson County today. (Source: GPCH)
By Madison Carson | May 20, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 4:44 PM

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Golden Plains Community Hospital has confirmed nine new COVID-19 recoveries and two new cases for Huthcinson County today.

As of May 20, 32 Hutchinson County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with 22 total recoveries.

No other details about these patients were released.

There have been 391 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 391

There are 3,921 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 4
  • Castro County: 27
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 4
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 18
  • Deaf Smith County: 138
  • Donley County: 26
  • Gray County: 94
  • Hansford County: 17
  • Hartley County: 12
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 32
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 5
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 40
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County:38
  • Potter County: 2,196
  • Randall County: 625
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 23
  • Swisher County: 15
  • Wheeler County: 15

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,130 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 11
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Childress County: 1
  • Dallam County: 11
  • Deaf Smith County: 60
  • Donley County: 23
  • Gray County: 57
  • Hartley County: 5
  • Hansford County: 8
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 22
  • Lipscomb County: 1
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 357
  • Ochiltree County: 18
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Parmer County: 5
  • Potter County: 358
  • Randall County: 150
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 15
  • Swisher County: 10
  • Wheeler County: 8

There have also been 59 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 8
  • Gray County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 12
  • Potter County: 24
  • Randall County: 5

There are 78 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 43
  • Quay County: 5
  • Roosevelt County: 27
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

There are 816 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 23
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 792

There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.