2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across eastern New Mexico

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State health officials have confirmed 134 new COVID-19 cases across the state with two of those being in eastern New Mexico counties.
One additional Curry County resident and one additional Roosevelt County resident have tested positive for COVID-19.
No other details about these patients were released.
There are 78 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 44
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 26
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 3,929 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 4
- Castro County: 27
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 26
- Deaf Smith County: 138
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 94
- Hansford County: 17
- Hartley County: 12
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 32
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 5
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 40
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County:38
- Potter County: 2,196
- Randall County: 625
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 15
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,132 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 13
- Deaf Smith County: 60
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 57
- Hartley County: 5
- Hansford County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 22
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 357
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 358
- Randall County: 150
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 8
There have also been 59 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 8
- Gray County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 12
- Potter County: 24
- Randall County: 5
There are 816 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 23
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 792
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.