First Alert Weather Day Today

We’re in First Alert mode today as we are tracking the possibility of severe storms in our area today. The focus remains on the southern and western portions of the area, but the chances for rain are more widespread as compared to yesterday. Storms are expected to get started in the mid-afternoon hours, and last into the evening and overnight hours, with the most severe storms possibly bringing damaging hail and winds. Our daytime high today will be a little cooler at about 82 degrees, thanks in part to lingering clouds from Tuesday’s storms.