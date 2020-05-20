COVID-19 surge response team completes COVID-19 testing at Tyson, will begin testing JBS employees Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management Nim Kidd says when looking at the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Texas, Potter, Randall and Moore counties have higher rates per capita, which is why response teams were sent to this area.
Amarillo and surrounding counties have been seeing an increase of positive COVID-19 cases the last few weeks, causing many to refer to the region as a hot spot.
Chief Kidd says the term hot spot relates back to a firefighter analogy.
“It is where we see across the state, anywhere where a higher number, on a heat map if you will. I think we’re all familiar with heat maps. When the number of people that test positive are in an outlying difference, lets say more than three to five to seven percent of the total population, on our heat maps that shows the intensity. That’s where the term hot spot comes from,” said Kidd.
The goal of these response teams are to corral cases in hot spot generators.
“Our focus is to hit all of those top three hot spot generators. I think that is probably the best way to label them. When you look at the areas across the state that have a hot spot, you can almost always trace them back down to a nursing home, a jail, or some sort of sort of food processing or meat packing operation,” said Kidd.
Chief Kidd says with the increased testing at these hot spots in the Texas Panhandle, positive cases will increase, such as what was seen last Friday with over 700 new confirmed cases in one day.
“We know that when we go into those areas, we are going to have a higher positivity rate based on those results, so it may skew what the general public’s numbers look like a little bit,” said Kidd.
The response teams have wrapped up testing employees at Tyson in Amarillo and will begin testing employees at JBS in Moore County starting Thursday.
“If our local government partners need additional resources, our job at the state is to supplement that capability. It is too soon right now for me to tell you when exactly we will pull those partners out, but I promise you it will be in coordination and cooperation with our local partners,” said Kidd.
Chief Kidd says the Texas Military Department Personnel and the Texas Division of Emergency Management team are currently working in the Panhandle region while BCFS, which is part of a social service group, is still in Amarillo.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.