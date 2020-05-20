City of Pampa reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new recoveries

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pampa is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 and eight new recoveries.
The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County of two new cases today.
This brings the overall total to 94 cases in Gray County.
The City of Pampa says these new cases are both community spread and quarantined in their homes.
The state is also reporting eight new recoveries, bringing the total recoveries to 57.
There are 3,915 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 4
- Castro County: 27
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 18
- Deaf Smith County: 138
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 94
- Hansford County: 17
- Hartley County: 12
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 30
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 575
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 40
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County:38
- Potter County: 2,196
- Randall County: 625
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 15
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,090 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 60
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 57
- Hartley County: 5
- Hansford County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 13
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 326
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 358
- Randall County: 150
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 8
There have also been 59 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 8
- Gray County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 12
- Potter County: 24
- Randall County: 5
There are 808 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 23
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 784
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 364 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 364
There are 78 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 43
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 27
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.