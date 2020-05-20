Atmos Energy offers solution to paying past due balances

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Atmos Energy has come up with different solutions to help their customers pay off past due natural gas bills.
Atmos would like to remind their customers of the different options they are offering for those struggling to pay their bills.
“To help those experiencing financial hardship, we have temporarily suspended natural gas disconnections for non-payment and offer payment installment plans. In addition, financial help is available through local assistance agencies,” said Jeff Martinez, Atmos Energy vice president of customer service. “We encourage customers who are struggling to contact us. Making a partial payment will help you avoid building up a large balance that will be harder to pay off later.”
Additional federal assistance funds have been released due to COVID-19 through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance program in addition to Atmos’ Sharing the Warmth funds.
Financial assistance is available on a first come, first serve basis to eligible residential customers through a local energy assistance agency. To locate an agency, click here or call 211.
You also have to option to set up an installment plan with Atmos that spreads out payments of your total balance.
To set up an installment plan, you can do so through the Atmos website here or call the customer service team at (888) 286-6700.
