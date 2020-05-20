Amarillo police searching for robbery suspect after store robbed at gunpoint

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Editor’s Note: An earlier news release from the Amarillo Police Department stated a Family Dollar was robbed. This has been edited to show the store was a Dollar General.
Authorities are searching for an armed robbery suspect after a Dollar General in east Amarillo was robbed at gunpoint this morning.
An Amarillo Police Department news release said Wednesday about 8:11 a.m., police responded to the armed robbery at the Dollar General, located on S.E. 10th Ave.
Police learned a male suspect came into the store and pulled a gun on the clerk.
He demanded money and left in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black mask, orange sweatshirt and black pants.
No injuries were reported and an investigation is underway.
Anyone with information on this crime or the suspect is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
