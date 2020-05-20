Although positive cases in Amarillo continue to rise, COVID-19 hospitalizations have already peaked

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Although positive cases of COVID-19 in continue to increase, health officials said Amarillo hospitals have already reached their peaks.
“COVID-19 is going to be part of the new norm,” said Dr. Weis, chief medical officer at Northwest Texas Health System. “It’s just the hospitals have learned a lot of lessons.”
NWTHS reached its peak on April 30, and BSA Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Lamanteer said the peak hit the hospital a little later on May 8 with 54 positive cases.
Since then, both hospitals have experienced a decline of COVID-19 patients.
“My concern has lessened after the last two weeks or so,” said Public Health Authority Dr. Milton. “I remain concerned, but it seems the trends are headed in the right direction.”
Hospital officials echoed Dr. Milton, but the concern remains until the cases are brought under control.
“From the hospital perspective, the reality has been encouraging but the potential is concerning,” Dr. Weis said.
Dr. Lamanteer said the trends show a positive for the future and that they have been preparing for this within the past couple of months.
“We will soon have the ability to do antibody testing, but we don’t know what to do with that information," he said.
Dr. Weis agreed, saying that antibody testing opens up more questions for hospitals.
While Amarillo hospitals continue to see a decline in COVID-19 patients, Mayor Ginger Nelson said the city’s budget is going to be hit.
“We can’t fall short on our budget," Mayor Nelson said. “That’s not an option.”
Amarillo has qualified for $11 million in a coronavirus relief fund from the government and so far, the city has received $2.2 million to help battle the virus.
Mayor Nelson said there is no discussion at this time about raising property taxes to make up for budget shortfalls.
However, summer programs will be limited, including not opening two outdoor public pools.
No new COVID-19 cases were reported during the Wednesday morning news conference.
As of yesterday, Amarillo has 2,809 cases, 506 recoveries and 29 deaths.
Potter County has 2,193 and Randall County has 616. Those numbers are expected to change later Wednesday when the city’s COVID-19 report card is released.
Here are some more details released during the news conference:
- Public Health Authority Dr. Scott Milton said remdesivir has been distributed to three patients and more patients are being evaluated for the drug.
- There are 26 patients at NWTHS with three PUIs, eight in the ICU and five on ventilators. Only seven out of 40 ventilators are in use at this time.
- There have been 18 deaths at NWTHS.
- BSA has 28 patients with 11 in ICU and seven on ventilators.
- BSA has tested more than 2,000 patients with 21 percent testing positive.
- Since the virus hit Amarillo, there have been more than 180 COVID-patients admitted into BSA.
- The VA has no COVID-patients in the hospital, has four recoveries and is monitoring nine positive cases at patient homes.
- The VA has three PUIs at home and one staff member tested positive for the virus.
There are 3,893 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 4
- Castro County: 27
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 18
- Deaf Smith County: 130
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 92
- Hansford County: 17
- Hartley County: 12
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 30
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 575
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 40
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County:38
- Potter County: 2,193
- Randall County: 616
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 15
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,042 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 22
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 49
- Hartley County: 5
- Hansford County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 13
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 326
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 356
- Randall County: 150
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 8
There have also been 57 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 6
- Gray County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 12
- Potter County: 24
- Randall County: 5
There are 808 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 23
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 784
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 364 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 364
There are 78 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 43
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 27
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.