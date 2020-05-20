AEDC to aid small businesses with COVID-19 relief funding

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Center is looking to aid small businesses with COVID-19 relief funding through a new program called #AmarilloisOpen.
“#AmarilloIsOpen is a small business initiative that we’re going to try to launch, pending City Council approval, this next Tuesday," President of the AEDC Kevin Carter said. "It would launch whenever the Governor will go into Phase 3, and it’s a program to really help our small businesses out.”
Carter says the AEDC typically cannot provide funding to small businesses being a Type 4A Corporation, but they saw this as a serious need due to the pandemic, so they are planning to use funding from their marketing budget to make Amarillo small businesses marketing partners in order to disperse these funds.
“Traditionally we are not where we can help small businesses with the statute and rules of a Type 4A corporation that we are, but we developed a program that’s going to allow us to do that by making these businesses a marketing partner of ours," Carter said. "We can use our marketing budget, part of our marketing budget, to help these small businesses.”
West Texas A&M Marketing Professor Nick Gerlich says this campaign will help both the AEDC and local small businesses.
“This is a very legitimate campaign, and it couldn’t come at a better time," Gerlich said. "Right now, small businesses in Amarillo need to do everything possible to crawl out of the wreckage of the pandemic, and partnering in this way will help these small businesses be able to re-establish themselves and not just go away.”
Carter says the AEDC is planning to give $5,000 to 200 small businesses, and the funds will be dispersed on a first come, first serve basis.
“It’s going to be a first come, first serve basis on those 200 businesses that fit a criteria. The criteria is the businesses had to have been open on January 1, they have to have fewer than 50 employees, except for restaurants. Restaurants are exempt from 50 employees. The restaurants that can apply can have more than 50 employees, and they have to be a locally owned business," Carter said.
The program will go before City Council during next Tuesday’s council meeting, and should the council members approve it, funds will be dispersed once Governor Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas enters Phase 3.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.