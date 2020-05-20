8 additional cases of COVID-19, 2 new recoveries confirmed in Dallam County

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Eight additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Dallam County.
The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District’s daily report shows 26 cases in Dallam County and 12 cases in Hartley County.
Today’s report shows two new recoveries in Dallam County.
There have been 13 recoveries in Dallam County and five recoveries in Hartley County.
Two people have died in Hartley County due to COVID-19 related complications.
There are 3,929 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 4
- Castro County: 27
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 26
- Deaf Smith County: 138
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 94
- Hansford County: 17
- Hartley County: 12
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 32
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 5
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 40
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County:38
- Potter County: 2,196
- Randall County: 625
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 15
- Wheeler County: 15
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,132 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 13
- Deaf Smith County: 60
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 57
- Hartley County: 5
- Hansford County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 22
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 357
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 358
- Randall County: 150
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 8
There have also been 59 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 8
- Gray County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 12
- Potter County: 24
- Randall County: 5
There are 78 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 43
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 27
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are 816 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 23
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 792
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
