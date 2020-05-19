Water main repair closes southbound Coulter to one lane through Friday

Water main repair closes southbound Coulter to one lane through Friday
The City of Amarillo is working to repair a water main that will affect traffic on Coulter Street through Friday.
By Madison Carson | May 19, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 3:09 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is working to repair a water main that will affect traffic on Coulter Street through Friday.

Southbound traffic on Coulter has been reduced to one lane to allow repair work on a water main near the intersection at 34th Avenue.

The repair project is part of additional work on the water main infrastructure caused by a water main break at Imperial Street and 34th Ave.

Drivers are asked to be careful through the area.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.