Water main repair closes southbound Coulter to one lane through Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is working to repair a water main that will affect traffic on Coulter Street through Friday.
Southbound traffic on Coulter has been reduced to one lane to allow repair work on a water main near the intersection at 34th Avenue.
The repair project is part of additional work on the water main infrastructure caused by a water main break at Imperial Street and 34th Ave.
Drivers are asked to be careful through the area.
