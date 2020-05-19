Toot’n Totum announces $142,124 raised for high schools through Spirit Pump program

“When we began this initiative last fall, we had no idea how much would be raised at each pump. Throughout the year, the schools continued to embrace the program and the results speak for themselves.” says Rodger Hudson, CEO of Toot’n Totum. “The need for additional security measures to keep our children safe is an on-going issue that speaks to every parent, resident, and child in any community. Even with the schools being released early, we continued to see those pumps stay active, and when schools do resume, we hope the money can be used to bring another layer of security protection to students throughout our area."