Toot’n Totum announces $142,124 raised for high schools through Spirit Pump program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Toot’n Totum has announced the total amount raised for area high schools through their Spirit Pump program reached $142,124.
Stores located in each of the 17 high school districts served by Toot’n Totum, designated a specific fuel pump to raise funds for area schools from September 1, 2019 through April 30, 2020.
For each gallon sold at the pump, $0.05 per gallon was donated to that high school with the request that the money be used to enhance security measures.
“When we began this initiative last fall, we had no idea how much would be raised at each pump. Throughout the year, the schools continued to embrace the program and the results speak for themselves.” says Rodger Hudson, CEO of Toot’n Totum. “The need for additional security measures to keep our children safe is an on-going issue that speaks to every parent, resident, and child in any community. Even with the schools being released early, we continued to see those pumps stay active, and when schools do resume, we hope the money can be used to bring another layer of security protection to students throughout our area."
The school district with the highest amount raised was Perryton High School which will receive $14,081.
River Road followed at $13,870 and Dalhart earned $12,518.
Other high schools that participated include those in Amarillo, Canyon, Dumas, Stratford, Borger, Pampa, Sunray, Boise City OK, Liberal KS, and Hugoton KS.
