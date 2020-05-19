TDCJ announces death of Clements Unit offender likely COVID-19 related

By Madison Carson | May 19, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 10:13 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has announced the recent death of a Clements Unit offender is likely connected to COVID-19.

According to the TDCJ, 57-year-old Terry Jackson died on May 2 at Northwest Texas Hospital after he was transported from the Clements Unit to the hospital on April 25.

They say Jackson suffered from a number of pre-existing medical conditions. Preliminary autopsy results suggest COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death.

Jackson had served 14 years of a 45 year sentence out of Lamar County.

According to the TDCJ website, 59 Clements Unit offenders, and 71 Clements Unit employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The TDCJ says, as of May 19, mass testing is still underway at the Clements Unit.

