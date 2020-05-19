Stormy Wednesday ahead of us.

This evenings storms have been winding down slowly and will be gone by midnight tonight. It will be a mild and humid start to Wednesday with lows in the low 60s and SE winds gusting to 20mph. Highs will climb back into the low to mid 80s with a chance for scattered strong to severe storms for the western and central panhandle during the afternoon and evening hours. Large hail and strong winds are our biggest threats but an isolated tornado can never be ruled out. We could see another round of strong and severe storms on Thursday.