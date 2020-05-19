10 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Swisher County

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Ten people have recovered from COVID-19 in Swisher County.
The City of Tulia posted the update, saying Swisher County notified the city that 10 residents have recovered from the coronavirus.
There are 15 total cases in the county, with five being active cases at this time.
There are 3,805 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Briscoe County: 1
- Carson County: 4
- Castro County: 27
- Childress County: 2
- Collingsworth County: 4
- Cottle County: 4
- Dallam County: 22
- Deaf Smith County: 119
- Donley County: 26
- Gray County: 91
- Hansford County: 16
- Hartley County: 9
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 28
- Lipscomb County: 2
- Moore County: 552
- Motley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 40
- Oldham County: 3
- Parmer County: 26
- Potter County: 2,145
- Randall County: 611
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 23
- Swisher County: 15
- Wheeler County: 14
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,018 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 11
- Cottle County: 1
- Childress County: 1
- Dallam County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 22
- Donley County: 23
- Gray County: 49
- Hartley County: 3
- Hansford County: 8
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 13
- Lipscomb County: 1
- Motley County: 1
- Moore County: 325
- Ochiltree County: 18
- Oldham County: 2
- Parmer County: 5
- Potter County: 341
- Randall County: 144
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 15
- Swisher County: 10
- Wheeler County: 8
There have also been 56 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 6
- Gray County: 1
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 12
- Potter County: 23
- Randall County: 5
There are 776 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 23
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 752
There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There have been 322 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 322
There are 76 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 41
- Quay County: 5
- Roosevelt County: 27
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
