2 new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Hutchinson County

By Madison Carson | May 19, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 5:21 PM

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Golden Plains Community Hospital has confirmed two new positive COVID-19 cases today.

As of May 19, 30 Hutchinson County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 12 recoveries.

123 tests are still pending.

There are 3,879 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Briscoe County: 1
  • Carson County: 4
  • Castro County: 27
  • Childress County: 2
  • Collingsworth County: 4
  • Cottle County: 4
  • Dallam County: 18
  • Deaf Smith County: 130
  • Donley County: 26
  • Gray County: 91
  • Hansford County: 17
  • Hartley County: 12
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 30
  • Lipscomb County: 2
  • Moore County: 575
  • Motley County: 1
  • Ochiltree County: 40
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Parmer County: 26
  • Potter County: 2,193
  • Randall County: 616
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 23
  • Swisher County: 15
  • Wheeler County: 14

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 1,041 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 11
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Childress County: 1
  • Dallam County: 11
  • Deaf Smith County: 22
  • Donley County: 23
  • Gray County: 49
  • Hartley County: 5
  • Hansford County: 8
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 12
  • Lipscomb County: 1
  • Motley County: 1
  • Moore County: 326
  • Ochiltree County: 18
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Parmer County: 5
  • Potter County: 356
  • Randall County: 150
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 15
  • Swisher County: 10
  • Wheeler County: 8

There have also been 57 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 1
  • Cottle County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 6
  • Gray County: 1
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 2
  • Ochiltree County: 2
  • Oldham County: 1
  • Moore County: 12
  • Potter County: 24
  • Randall County: 5

There are 808 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 23
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 784

There have been four deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There have been 364 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Texas County: 364

There are 78 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 43
  • Quay County: 5
  • Roosevelt County: 27
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

